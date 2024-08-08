Grouse Fire near Wise River now at 3,700 acres

Officials with the Beaverhead National Forest say the Grouse Fire has now burned an estimated 3,700 acres and is five percent contained.

The fire is located about 10 miles southwest of Wise River.

Several firefighting agencies are battling the fire and two of the firefighters are from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

There are 290 personnel assigned to the fire.

Resources on site include three hotshot crews; five Type 2 hand crews; 10 engines; two skidgens; and one dozer.

MTN News

The fire was reported on July 25, 2024; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no injuries and no reports of damaged structures.