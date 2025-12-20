Santa, Safeway, Albertsons and firefighters surprise St. Andrew School Students

The students at St. Andrew School in Helena got a special surprise from Santa on Friday before heading out on Christmas break.

The jolly old elf partnered with Albertsons/Safeway and volunteer firefighters to deliver hundreds of stockings for every student at the private school.

“We’re just happy to spread some Christmas cheer and share some holiday love,” said Albertsons District Manager Bob Simonson.

Organizers told MTN that St. Andrew School was chosen for the donation because it can sometimes be overlooked compared to the other schools in town.

The stockings were stuffed with toys, candy, and other goodies.

“It’s really nice, I really like it,” third-grade student Gretta Moln told MTN.

Seventh-grade student Jude Timmerman said it was great seeing how excited the younger kids were, and he really enjoyed the surprise.

“The Christmas spirit is about giving and love and hope, and finding our savior,” he noted.

Instead of his usual sleigh, Santa caught a ride with some of the area rural firefighters to deliver the gifts. He wanted to let the reindeer rest before the big day.

Santa’s helpers included volunteers from Tri-Lakes Fire, Baxendale Fire, Birdseye Fire, Albertsons, Safeway and more.

Staff at St. Andrew School said they were beyond thankful for the gifts.

