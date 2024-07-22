Butler Creek Fire burning near Missoula

MISSOULA — The Butler Creek Fire north of Missoula has burned 220 acres and remains 0% contained as of late Monday morning.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the West Butler Lavelle Creek Zone.

The earlier evacuation order for the Indreland and Buffalo Speedway Zone has been lowered to an evacuation warning.

The area covered by the change includes all of Buffalo Speedway, Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway, and streets accessed off Buffalo Speedway such as Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brow Tine Drive.

The American Red Cross of Montana has opened an evacuation shelter at the Christ the King Catholic Church (1400 Gerald Avenue) in Missoula. Red Cross services are free and available to all impacted. People who need assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

MTN News

The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to the fire at 1:30 a.m. on Monday and was quickly joined by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC).

According to a news release, several agencies have been responding to the fire, which is burning west of Butler Creek Road in grass and heavy timber.

Additional resources have been ordered and a local Type 3 team assumed command at 8 a.m.

Crews have been working to clear vegetation and to create a strong fuel break. Two helicopters have been dropping buckets of water on the fire to cool the fire’s edge and reduce spread.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Home and property owners can sign up for emergency alerts at Smart911.com.