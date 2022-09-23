Fabulous fall weather this weekend!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 7pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

The wind is going to diminish this evening, and then there is just going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are generally going to be below 30 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of light rain showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind is also going to be weaker tomorrow than it was today, but it is still going to be breezy, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are then going to be top-10 weather days of the year as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with Tuesday being the warmest day.

Wednesday is also going to feature some really nice weather with mainly sunny skies and dry conditions, but it will be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the SW.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool back down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Thursday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west.