Blizzard Warning for portions of north-central Montana

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains out to I-15 as well as portions of Cascade County, including Great Falls, through 6pm/9pm Saturday.

Just after 4pm, the BLIZZARD WARNING was expanded to include Fergus County and Judith Basin County and it will remain in effect for those areas until 12am Sunday.

Whiteout conditions (visibility below 1/4 mile) due to falling and blowing snow is expected. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life threatening. It is recommended that you do not travel unless it is an emergency. Check out the video below of whiteout conditions at Sieben Flats along I-15 north of Helena this afternoon from Teri Horinek:

Sieben Flats Whiteout Conditions- I-15

According to Sheriff Leo C. Dutton, “I-15 at Seiben flats is being closed (both directions) 287 between Augusta and Choteau is also closing. Stemple will also likely close soon. We are advising people stay off the roads if they don't need to be out.”

If you have to travel, make sure you have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The blizzard conditions have led to numerous slide-offs and collisions. I-15 from the Canadian border to Dutton is currently emergency travel only.

Between 1-6" of new snow is expected through this evening and winds will be gusting as high as 45 mph. The worst conditions will be outside of the towns/cities where there is no protection from the wind.

Montana Department of Transportation

If you have storm photos you would like to share, please send them to weather@krtv.com. Include the location, and if you want photo credit, please include your name.

WINTER DRIVING SAFETY

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

MDT provides the following safety information:

Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

When you encounter a snowplow:

Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.