'Rise and shine' for East Helena girls flag football team

EAST HELENA — East Helena High School’s girls flag football team is giving a new meaning to “football under the lights.” The Vigilantes conduct daily practices at 6 a.m. — well before the start of the school day or even sunrise.

“Oh, it’s huge,” said East Helena head coach Juliet Hahn. “I think that’s the first step, getting the athletes to buy into starting something new and getting up so early to put forth that effort. It’s amazing, and I have nothing but kudos to them that we can just continue to build off of that momentum.”

The fall 2024 season marks the third year of high school girls flag football in Montana but first for East Helena. Many girls across the state have taken advantage of their first real opportunity to play organized football.

“I grew up with two younger brothers, and they’re very into football,” said Janelle Taylor, a senior quarterback for East Helena. “We love football. And so, (it gives me) the opportunity to have something that I can do that bonds me with my brothers a little bit. And my senior year I wanted to have fun. This group of girls is a great team.”

Taylor’s teammate agreed that the opportunity to play high school football is a meaningful one.

“It’s important to me because I just love it so much,” said McKenzie Betz, a senior defender for East Helena. “Like in other sports, after a while you get a little tired of it. And you’re like, ‘OK, I’m ready for it to be done.’ I haven’t felt that way with this once. I love it so much. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I’m always excited to be here. I’m always happy to come.”

And it’s that sense of gratefulness that has carried the team’s roughly 20 members to attack each 6 a.m. practice session with purpose — and a smile.

“Coming out here every morning, it shows the dedication of all of our teammates,” said Taylor. “We see each other in the hallways, and we know you’ve been up since 4:30 or 5 getting ready for school. And so, it really shows the dedication of our team. And honestly, getting to see the sunrise with my teammates is something that I don’t take for granted.”

Hahn said that schools offering girls flag football is “just a great opportunity.”

“There’s a lot of energy around the growing sport,” said Hahn. “It’s going to be a sport in the Olympics, I think, in four years. I mean, it’s just so great. It’s just such a great opportunity for them.”