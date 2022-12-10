Grant awarded to Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana

Scripps, the parent company of MTN News, cares about the causes that its employees care about. When a Scripps employee volunteers for a non-profit organization, they can apply for a volunteer grant through the Scripps Howard Fund for up to $1,250 twice a year.

Meteorologist Ryan Dennis is a volunteer for Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana . Ryan was matched with his little brother Alex in late 2021. Ryan acts as a mentor, a friend, and a big brother to Alex. They spend several hours a month together doing various activities that they both enjoy, such as sledding, bowling, virtual reality, and watching movies.

Ryan applied for two volunteer grants through the Scripps Howard Fund this year, one in May and one in November. Both grants were approved, so Ryan was able to provide Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana with a check for $2,500 on Friday.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana is grateful for this monetary donation, and Jesse Mahugh, the Executive Director, is really excited for this monetary support.

“So this support is going to help us really serve more youth. We have already served 159 youth this year, but we know that there are a lot more youth out there that could use a mentor and that’s what we aim to do and that’s what we are going to do with the support.”

There are currently over a dozen kids on the waiting list who are waiting to be matched with a big brother or big sister. If you or someone you know is interested in being a big brother or big sister, or if you have a child who would benefit from having a mentor in their life, then head to bigcentral.org for more information. You can also email Ryan at ryan.dennis@krtv.com for a first-hand account of what it is like to be a big brother.

Ryan has really enjoyed being a big brother to Alex. They have grown very close over the past year, and they plan to continue to be matched for the foreseeable future. Ryan and Alex are always out in the community, so if you ever see them, feel free to say hi!

