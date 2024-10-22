Election Specials on KXLH: Busse/Gianforte and Sheehy/Tester

With just two weeks until the election, MTN invites you to take a closer look at two of Montana's most high-profile political races.

On Tuesday, October 22, at 6pm, KXLH will broadcast an hour-long special highlighting the gubernatorial race between Ryan Busse and Greg Gianforte.

On Wednesday, October 23, at 6pm, KXLH will broadcast an hour-long special highlighting the U.S. Senate race between featuring Tim Sheehy and Jon Tester.

Due to the airing of those two specials, there are changes to our regular airing of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel Of Fortune" this week.

"Jeopardy!"

Tuesday's regular 6pm episode will air two hours earlier - at 4pm on Tuesday, October 22

Wednesday's regular 6pm episode will air at 4pm on Thursday, October 24

The regularly-scheduled 6pm episodes for Thursday and Friday will air at their normal times/dates

"Wheel Of Fortune"