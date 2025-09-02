Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County

Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County
MTN News
Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County
Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Meagher County on Monday, September 1, 2025.

It happened just after midnight at mile marker 48 of US Highway 12, several miles east of White Sulphur Springs.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 70-year old woman from Martinsdale was eastbound and for some reason ran off the right side of the road, causing the Subaru Forester to roll several times.

TRENDING NEWS
Residents weigh in on proposed roundabout for downtown Helena Belgrade woman arrested in Federal raid, police cite public safety focus Original designer of 'Strawberry Shortcake' visits Helena Montana Heritage Center exhibits are coming to life as construction continues

The impact of the collision threw her from the vehicle, and she died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

According to the MHP crash report, the woman was not wearing seatbelt, and impaired driving may have been a factor.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader