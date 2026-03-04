Young archers take aim at Helena tournament

HELENA — The National Archery in Schools Program is one of the largest and most popular youth programs in the state, keeping students right on target.

“I love this tournament, it’s a great atmosphere, it’s fun,” Charlie Godrich, a competitor, said.

Students stay right on target with the NASP tournament

That fun is made possible by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks through two parts of the competition: bullseye target shooting from different distances and 3-D targets representing a variety of animals.

Competitor Cyan Dupuis said, “It brings me a lot of happiness that I get to be able to participate in such a big thing.”

Four hundred archers from over 25 elementary, middle, and high schools participated this year, to be exact.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News One part of the competition is 3D, where students aim at a variety of animal targets.

“Looking around here, the kids connecting from all corners of the state is really cool; there is not really a corner of Montana that is not participating in the program now,” Ryan Schmaltz, the education specialist with Montana FWP, said.

As students quiver in anticipation of their turn, they say they have taken some important lessons with them.

Summit Cech said, “It has definitely taught me to focus and be patient,” and Godrich says, “I have learned a lot about keeping your breathing under control.”

NASP offers a safe, in-school archery curriculum. Organizers say it provides benefits such as improving student focus and academic discipline.

Schmaltz says, “Everyone, not just the kids who like to hunt and fish, but everyone in the school learns about shooting sports.”

FWP provides basic archery instructor trainings and cost-shares for equipment for teachers interested in starting NASP at their schools.

