Underground gas leak prompts evacuations in Deer Lodge

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, residents are able to return to their homes, and the area has been declared safe.

Crews will continue to work on repairs for the next few hours.



(1st REPORT) Crews in Deer Lodge are evacuating residents in a two-block radius of 700 Kentucky Street due to an underground gas leak.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the first calls came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Crews from NorthWestern Energy are responding to the scene from as far as Butte and Helena.

Sheriff Roselles says the evacuation could last several hours hours.

The exact cause of the gas leak is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.