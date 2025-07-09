Food can attract 'little stinkers' and other animals

HELENA — Many people might think of bears when officials caution about not leaving food outside. But in truth, it can attract all kinds of little stinkers looking for an opportunistic meal.

Helena Police recently discovered seven skunks living under a shed in the backyard of a Helena home.

“Skunks in this area are not leaving and thriving due to excessive amounts of cat food being left out,” said HPD in a social media post.

Animal control encourages people to set scheduled feedings for their animals and bring in the food when it’s not feeding time. Doing so helps prevent wildlife from establishing it as a dependable food source.