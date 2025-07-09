Helena youth beat the heat by throwing curling stones

HELENA — With one of the hottest days of summer, many are beating at rivers and creeks alongside the rocks. Still, for some, they are beating the heat with another rock, and that is one used for curling.

"I did it." Those three words are what the Lewis and Clark Library excursions are all about.

“It felt really difficult at first and it seemed super confusing, but we did it in bits and it actually got really easier,” said Kimberly Manjithompson.

Helena kids beat the heat with curling:

Every summer, the library hosts multiple excursions to give students access to try something new.

This summer, the library partnered with the Last Chance Curling Club to give kids an opportunity to learn a new sport that has cultural significance in the Treasure State.

“The idea is to give people access to something they would not have gotten to do before, whether it is a sport like this that is kind of niche and has special equipment," said Emmon Rogers, the teen services librarian at Lewis and Clark Library.

Curling students teach MTN's Madelyn Heath the art of the sport:

Although sliding the 42-pound stones across Steed Arena is fun, it is also teaching Helena youngsters valuable lessons.

Jonah Perkins says, “You really have to have strength to push the stone across, so that is important to have.”

“Most of them are going to slide out and do something funky, and I hope they realize it is fine to fail, it is fun to try something new, and it is totally cool to not be great at it,” Rogers says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Curling stones weigh 42 pounds and slide across the ice.

Teens like Perkins have never curled before, but he says he is thankful the library provides the opportunity for him and his friends.

“So kids can really expand what they want to do and like see new things,” said Perkins.

The next library excursion will take place on Wednesday, July 16.

