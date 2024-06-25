STEM Camp at STARBASE Montana

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the STEM Camp currently underway at STARBASE Montana. STARBASE is funded by the Department of Defense and introduces kids and teens to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve military bases and installations while building confidence in STEM practices and concepts.
The national STARBASE program began in 1993. There are 81 STARBASE locations throughout the U.S. including Puerto Rico and Guam. Montana has STARBASE classrooms in Helena at Fort Harrison (est. 2007) and Great Falls on the Air National Guard Base/120th Airlift Wing (est. 2011). Click here to learn more.
Here is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
STARBASE Montana has been inspiring young minds of our Great Falls Public School students for years. Every summer Stem camps are held and this week is for a unique set of students, from around Montana.
Kara Tangedal Director of STARBASE Montana tells MTN News about this week camp. We are partnering with the DPHHS Pre-employment Transition Services or Pre-ETS. And so we are serving high school students with disabilities. And we're trying to show them some different Steam careers that they can do, show them some skills that maybe they could do on their own or with entrepreneurship that they could develop on their own as they graduate high school and become adults.
There are no limitations on learning and these students are no different.
Instructor Lisa Hering shares this, so it's always fun to have, these kids up here because it could be in a smaller class setting to where we can give them more one on one support.
From elementary drawing to state of the art technology, these students are learning more than we know.
Lisa adds, If we can share just something that they get that sparks their interest, that they can then pursue down the road, then I guess our job is, is is done.
Stem Camps and STARBASE Montana are bringing hands on training, prototyping, and 3D printing into the hands of a future programmer, designer, or scientist.
