Sibanye Stillwater plans restructuring and layoffs at Montana operations

BILLINGS — Citing the continuing plunge in the palladium market, Sibanye Stillwater announced Thursday in a letter to employees that it will undergo restructuring and layoffs at its Montana operations.

The mining operations near Nye in Stillwater County are the largest employer in Stillwater County and produce palladium and platinum.

Kevin Robertson, the vice-president of the company, said in the letter that operations at Stillwater West would be placed "on care and maintenance for now," while the number of employees at its other Montana operations would also be reduced.

"We estimate that this restructure will reduce our total number of employees at our Montana operations from about 1,680 on July 31 to just under 1,000 after the layoffs," Robertson states in the letter.

The market value for the metals have decreased significantly in recent years, with palladium falling from $2,305 an ounce two years ago to below $1,000 an ounce in recent months, Robertson stated in the letter.

Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman spoke about the fragile future of the Stillwater operations at an investor conference in London in June.

“The future of Stillwater remains in the balance,” Froneman said, according to a report in Bloomberg News. “If there's no correction in the price soon, as strategic as it is, we'll have to put it on care and maintenance.”

Robertson said in the letter sent to employees Thursday that they would begin receiving layoff notices, and those employees will remain employed for 60 days until the layoffs take effect starting on November 12, 2024.

He also said the company recognizes the move will be "incredibly stressful" for employees and their families, and asked for "very vigilant focus on safety" during the restructuring.

In a news release, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called the announcement a "significant blow" to the mining communities: “Today’s decision by Stillwater Mining is a significant blow to hardworking Montana miners, their families, and our communities. The State of Montana will bring to bear every available resource to help these workers and their families."

U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana said in a news release: “It is totally unacceptable that the Sibanye-Stillwater mine is being forced to lay off hardworking Montana miners, and make no mistake: this is happening because Russia is dumping critical minerals into the American market to drive down our prices."

U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana said in a news release: “Heartbreaking news out of Sibanye-Stillwater Mine as 700 hard-working Montanans are set to lose their jobs." The news release also says that Daines introduced legislation on Thursday to ban the import of platinum and palladium from Russia.



Here's the full letter from Robertson: