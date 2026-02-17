Helena's new city manager settles into role

HELENA — Over the last six years, the city of Helena has seen four city managers pass through the halls of the city-county building, not counting interim managers. Now, it's Alana Lake’s turn, and she’s already looking ahead.
“Think about the future of Helena, you know, not just what's here in front of us today, but how can we be thoughtful and strategic about what we want to do in the future,” Lake said.
Lake was selected as the next city manager in December 2025 in a 3-2 vote by the city commission and will serve indefinitely under the commission’s guidance.
Lake is a fifth-generation Montanan, growing up in Frenchtown and moving to Helena in 2023.
While she hasn’t worked in city government, she believes her leadership experiences around the world, including more than a decade in the military and law enforcement, will help her succeed in her new role.
“To be able to gather all those skillsets and place them in the community where they can have a huge impact to where I grew up, is just such a special thing for me to think about,” Lake said.
Lake says her transition has been smooth, largely due to support from other city staff, especially former city manager Tim Burton, saying he gave her perspective on how to look ahead while balancing day-to-day responsibilities.
“He was willing to provide time before he left the seat where we sat down and discussed a number of things,” Lake said. “Even after his departure, he's offered to be a resource, and so I've definitely capitalized on that.”
Lake acknowledged the turnover the position has seen in recent years and the challenges the city has faced during that stretch, but she wants to break the chain.
“Coming in here, my main goal coming in has been to listen and to learn,” Lake stated.
“Really understanding the inner workings and details of a lot of these projects is extremely important to ensure that we're not just providing this great new infrastructure,” Lake continued, “but it's a thoughtful and collaborative effort with the community.”
Lake says she has a lot to work on in her first few months, including managing the new budget and working closely with Helena schools on their recent bonds project, as well as addressing issues regarding affordable housing and the local job industry.
As she’s keeping all these things in mind, she encourages community members to get involved, however they can.
“You have the perspective in the community to make a difference,” Lake said. “We only have a specific silo of perspective here at the city, and so we need all your perspectives to come in and give us ideas of how to do business better and more effective.”
Here is the information that was shared with the public when Lake was being considered for the job:
Alana Lake has more than a decade of military and federal law-enforcement leadership, including multiple command assignments with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI). She led diverse, multinational teams across the United States, Asia, and the Middle East, directing large-scale counterintelligence, criminal investigation, security, and technology-protection operations. Her commands included overseas deployments in high-threat environments, leadership of geographically dispersed units, and responsibility for safeguarding thousands of personnel and billions of dollars’ worth of assets. Lake’s work involved interagency coordination with U.S. embassies, foreign governments, federal and state law-enforcement agencies, and the Department of Defense. She continues to serve as a Reserve Commander at Shaw Air Force Base and is the recipient of national-level awards.
Lake served as a counterintelligence officer at Idaho National Laboratory, the nation’s nuclear energy laboratory. She advised senior federal officials on national-security risks, protected critical infrastructure, expanded intelligence programs, and led investigative and analytical operations.
Lake currently serves as the Executive Director of the Montana Public Service Commission, where she functions as the agency’s chief administrative and operational leader. She oversees more than forty personnel, manages a $6 million budget, implements Commission directives, leads agency planning and organizational reform, and coordinates statewide regulatory initiatives in energy, telecommunications, and transportation safety. She also directs internal risk assessments, safety and security programs, and legislative and policy coordination, serving as the primary liaison among Commissioners, agency staff, regulated industries, and intergovernmental partners.
Lake is a graduate of Montana State University, is completing her MBA at Boise State University, and is attending Command and Staff College through Marine Corps University. Lake emphasized a commitment to transparent, accountable leadership and a passion for public service, noting her intent to bring a steady, mission-focused approach to advancing Helena’s Strategic Plan, strengthening organizational performance, and supporting long-term community needs.