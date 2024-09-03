Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Pedestrian dies after a hit-and-run in Billings

Posted

BILLINGS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Billings on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Police said it happened at 9:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of Central Avenue when the male was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The pedestrian was later declared dead. His name has not been released at this point.

In an update police said the driver and vehicle had been located.

Police provided no further information about the driver, including whether the person was arrested.

MORE NEWS
Hoof&Paw Farm puts 'regenerative agriculture' in the spotlight Montana teen hit by lightning continues recovery Reduced-price school meals can make a difference for some families Part of the Horse Gulch Fire 'burn zone' has been re-opened

Traffic on Central Avenue was diverted while police investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader