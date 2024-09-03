Pedestrian dies after a hit-and-run in Billings

BILLINGS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Billings on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Police said it happened at 9:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of Central Avenue when the male was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The pedestrian was later declared dead. His name has not been released at this point.

In an update police said the driver and vehicle had been located.

Police provided no further information about the driver, including whether the person was arrested.

Traffic on Central Avenue was diverted while police investigated.

