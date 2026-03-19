Wildfire sparks in southern Jefferson County

HELENA — On Wednesday, the Panama Fire was reported burning in southern Jefferson County, northeast of Cardwell, near I-90.

Initial reports of the fire came in shortly after 2:30 p.m. As of 5:15 p.m., the fire had burned several hundred acres and was growing.

Several air resources were fighting the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

"Please do not stop on the freeway to watch the fire, and avoid surface roads in the area to let firefighters work. Several structures in the area of the fire, but are not currently threatened," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

Responding agencies include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, Willow Creek MontanaFire, Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, and Three Forks Volunteer Fire Department.

There are no reports of any injuries nor damaged structures at this time; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.