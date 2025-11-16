Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hiker finds body on popular Missoula trail

MTN News
MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating after a hiker discovered a deceased male near the three-mile marker of the Kim Williams Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area just before 3:30 p.m. on November 12 after receiving the report from the hiker who found what appeared to be a body.

MPD's Detective Division and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Coroner are conducting the investigation.

The body of the deceased male has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation and identification.

Police said the individual's identity will be released after a positive identification has been made and next of kin have been notified.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

