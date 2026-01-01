Stepping into 2026: Hikers take on First Day Hikes

HELENA — In Helena, there are over 150 miles of accessible trails locally, and for many people, they are hitting them to start the new year.

“This is just a great way to kick off the new year,” Alyssa Bardo said. “I feel like I have accomplished something going into 2026.”

Bardo and her friend Heather Irving have hiked Mount Helena many times and have done New Year's hikes before, but this year they started a new tradition.

Alyssa Bardo

That tradition started before daylight, hiking up in the dark.

Bardo said, “We had coffee, then we had mimosas and some great conversation, and I feel like it was the perfect morning.”

For others out on the trails, it was their first time on Mount Helena.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Parnells are hiking Mount Helena for their first time on New Year's Day.

“It is a new year, a beautiful day, so why not get out and get some exercise?” Scott Parnell said.

The Parnells are visiting Helena from Washington and say the Treasure State has given them a great start to 2026.

Cindy Parnell said, “We like to experience being outside, seeing all the bald eagles and deer, and just experiencing new things.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A pinecone rests in the snow on Mount Helena.

One thing all those on the trails MTN spoke to said was how great it is to see nature’s beauty is for a beautiful start to 2026.

Cindy Parnell said she was excited, “to go see and get up top and look at the view of Helena,” and Irving said, “I love getting outside and just reminding myself like how beautiful the area is that we live in.”

