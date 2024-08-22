Governor calls for “cell phone-free” schools in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte has asked Montana school superintendents and school board trustees to adopt policies to limit learning distractions in the classroom and improve student academic performance by establishing “cell phone-free” schools.

In a news release on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Gianforte said: "For our Montana students to reach their full, outstanding potential, we should seek to remove distractions and disruptions in our schools, a place where students should be focused on learning. Unfortunately, cell phones distract students and disrupt the learning environment, and according to studies, it leads to learning loss and lower grades.”

Gianforte cited a 2023 report from Common Sense Media, which states that an estimated 97% of 11- to 17-year-olds use their cell phone during school, including to text, access social media, play games, and watch videos.

The report claims that the students receive an average of more than 50 notifications per day on their phones during school hours.

In the letter to school superintendents and trustees, Gianforte wrote:

Given the gravity of the situation, I ask you, and all school districts throughout our state, to consider adopting policies that create ‘cell phone-free’ schools. My office is prepared to assist you as you work to consider and adopt a 'cell phone-free' school policy.

Among the larger school districts in Montana, Billings Public Schools recently adopted a new policy for the use of cell phones - click here for details.

Click here to read the governor's letter.

