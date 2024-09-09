Body of missing kayaker found in Hubbart Dam Reservoir

GREAT FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says that a man's body was recently recovered from the Hubbart Dam Reservoir.

The agency said in a news release that on Sunday, September 1st, just before 10am, the it received a report of an empty kayak floating in the reservoir.

The reporting party, who had been camping in the area, told deputies that a man had arrived earlier that morning.

Deputies found an unoccupied vehicle near the reservoir and the kayak approximately 50 yards offshore, both without any sign of the occupant.

Further investigation revealed that the unoccupied vehicle was registered to 40-year-old Joshua Moore of Marion, Montana, who had left home alone earlier that day to fish at the reservoir.

When deputies were unable to make contact with Moore, it was suspected that he may have drowned some time in the early morning.

Flathead County Search and Rescue quickly responded to the scene with search and dive teams to begin a search effort.

On the afternoon of Monday, September 2nd, Moore's body was found by Flathead SAR and Dive Teams, approximately 75 feet from the shore under 30 feet of water.

At this time, foul play is not suspected in the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Moore during this time of loss.

