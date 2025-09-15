Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Agencies extinguish large fire near Manhattan (video)

MANHATTAN — Several fire departments worked together to extinguish a large outdoor fire near Manhattan on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The incident occurred near Exit 288 in the vicinity of Manhattan, according to Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.

Gallatin Gateway Fire crews responded to assist with the emergency through a mutual aid agreement, deploying numerous water supplies using portable tanks positioned strategically around the burning area to support suppression operations.

The blaze was successfully contained and extinguished through the coordinated efforts of Manhattan Fire, Amsterdam Fire, Three Forks Fire and Gallatin Gateway Fire departments.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

WATCH: View of fire from 90 Interstate:

