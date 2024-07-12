Montana Farmers Union Foundation awards grants to community projects

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Farmers Union Foundation has awards grants totaling more than $33,000 to 24 community projects centered on agriculture.

“This year was harder than ever to select the grant awardees. For every grant we awarded, there were two great projects that we were not able to fund. The word is out, and I hope we can continue to grow our foundation to be able to fund more projects next year,” said MFU president Walter Schweitzer in a news release.

The MFU Foundation awarded $33,349 in July across 24 projects, with more than 70 projects applying for funding.

Grant recipients’ projects advance the Foundation’s mission to create new opportunities and contribute to the growth and enhancement of Montana agriculture and rural communities.

This year’s recipients will use the funding for a wide range of projects from purchasing a life-sized butcher beef model to purchasing shop tools for high school programs to Farm-to-School training programs to a community fruit orchard to a cow show training.

Here is the list of recipients:



Power Schools, Butcher Beef Cut Model, $2,999

Three Forks High School, raised beds for a school garden, $2,500

Hobson Schools, implement seed-to-salad bar project, $2,500

Land to Hand Montana, Columbia Falls Schools Farm-to-School training supplies, $2,500

Dawson County 4-H, digital animal livestock scale, $2,500

Youth Employment Program in Dillon, walk-behind tractor with rototiller and bed shaper attachments to use on community farm, $2,500

Town of Richey, irrigation and raised bed project in Little Royals Park, $2,500

Big Timber FFA, build perimeter fence adjacent to high school for animal husbandry, $2,000

Cascade FFA, horticulture facilities upgrade, $2,000

Fort Benton High School, purchase air compressor for use with plasma table, $1,500

Geraldine Public Schools, greenhouse upgrades, $1,500

Absarokee High School, purchase local fibers for use in textile arts, $1,500

Hobson Public Schools, purchase trees for community fruit orchard, $1,000

Belt Public Schools, purchase sanders for school shop, $800

Kalispell Ag Education Center, purchase swather for ag education program, $750

Sunshine Snippers 4-H Club, audio-visual tools for Community Hall upgrades, $500

Glacier County Conservation District, Farm-to-table event, $500

Park County 4-H Council, Cow Camp and Show Training, $500

Kaniksu Land Trust, Thompson Falls Pedal to Plate event, $500

Trailhead Cattle Women, Longest Table event, $500

Pea Pods Neighborhood Community Garden, Garden Mentoring Program, $500

Montana Grape and Wine Association, annual conference, $500

Conservation Grains, milling education for local schools, $500

Liberty County 4-H, Fun Fridays, $300.

