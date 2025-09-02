Residents weigh in on proposed roundabout for downtown Helena

HELENA — The Helena City Commission is considering a multi-million dollar project that would transform the intersection of Last Chance Gulch, Neill Avenue, Helena Avenue, and Cruse Street into a traffic circle.

Residents weigh in on proposal - watch:

Residents weigh in on proposed roundabout for 'Malfunction Junction'

Traffic lights at the intersection, colloquially known as mini-malfunction junction, went out in July 2024. Since then, stop signs placed around the intersection have made it an all-way stop.

To gauge how Helena’s residents feel about their city’s traffic circle proposal, MTN spoke with about 30 different people passing through the walking mall downtown on Monday.

“I think that putting a roundabout in is a very good idea,” said Helena resident Madison Goodman. “Because currently the mini-malfunction junction is difficult to navigate.”

Improved traffic flow and safety top the list of reasons city officials cite for wanting to invest city funds in a roundabout. But a few residents MTN spoke with said they disagree with the city – and that they believe roundabouts create confusion for many drivers.

None of those residents provided their opinions on the record to MTN, but a roundabout supporter did address some of their concerns.

“I think in time, it’ll work really, really well,” said Helena resident Shaye Bodine. “When the lights went out, we were all nervous. Not having lights there has gone well. Still, if you’re from out of town and you don’t know what to do with malfunction junction – it's really intimidating for folks. So, I think a roundabout helps the approach to downtown and safety for non-Helenans.”

Most of the roughly 30 people MTN spoke with said the intersection, as is, just doesn’t work well enough for drivers or pedestrians.

“Definitely just trying to make eye contact with everyone who pulls up,” Helena resident Dane Scofield said of his experiences driving through the current intersection. “Like, who pulled up first – was it you? Who had the right of way? I think a roundabout would just be easier for everybody over there.”