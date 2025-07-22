Preview: Last Chance Stampede & Fair

HELENA — The Last Chance Stampede & Fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds.

Stampede publicist Ruth Nicolaus talked with Jessica Nelson about this year's event:

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair returns to Helena

The festivities begin with a concert featuring country artists Ian Munsick and Rodney Atkins. On Thursday night, ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham takes the stage for a night of laughs.

The rodeo runs Thursday through Saturday, with a different theme each night.

Thursday, July 24, is Military Appreciation Night, and attendees are encouraged to wear camouflage or red, white, and blue.

Friday, July 25, highlights the Man Up Crusade in partnership with The Friendship Center to raise awareness of domestic violence; guests are invited to wear purple to show support.

Saturday, July 26, is 4-H Appreciation Night, and supporters are asked to wear green to celebrate 4-H youth.

This year’s fair will also feature new food vendors offering deep-fried peaches and crab cake hoagie sandwiches, alongside returning favorites, open exhibits, shopping vendors, and the carnival.

Tickets can be bought online by clicking here.