Volunteer celebrates 40+ years with 4-H

HELENA — Animals are being filtered into the multipurpose building at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for 4-H, and the organization would not be what it is without one dedicated volunteer.

"If you need to know something, you go to Karyn," said Peggy Huntington, a 4-H volunteer. "She'll know."

(Watch to hear from Karyn Hamilton, who has been a 4-H volunteer for nearly 50 years.)

4-H volunteer shares why she has been with the organization for nearly 50 years

Karyn Hamilton is in her 46th year of volunteering with 4-H.

"She's held just about every position in 4-H," said Jenne Caudle, another 4-H volunteer.

Like many parents, Hamilton says she began volunteering when her kids were involved with the organization.

"Then, when they leave 4-H, so do the parents as a rule," she said. "I'm an exception to that rule."

She has worked as a club leader, foundation president, judge, and in other positions.

Hamilton said, "I've done a lot of different things, but 4-H has always been in the background."

Part of her legacy is the Bill Hamilton Building, which is used by 4-H and is named in honor of her late husband.

"We were always down there in the building, down on the other side, in the middle of the carnival, which wasn't good for the kids," Hamilton said.

The kids are one of her favorite aspects of 4-H, watching them grow through the program.

Hamilton said, "It's really rewarding to see that."

One way or another, Hamilton has an impact on the other volunteers as well.

"I think I stayed in 4-H longer because of Karyn, because she's such a positive person to the organization," said Huntington.

Caudle said, "She's suckered quite a few of us into sticking around and helping out longer."

Hamilton will be part of the 4-H Appreciation Night on Saturday at the Last Chance Stampede.