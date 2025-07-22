HELENA — Chances are, a door-to-door salesman has visited you, but some Helena residents say they are seeing more of them than ever.

"They keep trying to sell me stuff even though I tell them I'm not interested," said Kyle Sullivan.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

What to know if a door-to-door sales person comes knocking

He lives in a neighborhood near Bill Roberts Golf Course.

"You see a lot of them out here," he said.

He's had at least four salespeople come to his door so far this summer, which he says is more than usual.

"They're typically with a tablet or a phone, watching everyone's houses, doing numbers, looking at things," said Sullivan. "I don't know, it's a little sketchy."

According to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, salespeople do not need a business license to go door-to-door in some parts of the county, but they do need one in the City of Helena.

"You can ask to see that business license," said Sheriff Dutton.

He said the biggest thing to avoid is letting them into your home.

"You'll find that you feel pressured just to get them to leave, but that's what they want," he said.

Dutton says there are no limits on what time of day they can come to your home, which is something Sullivan complained about.

"It's annoying, especially because I'm calming down for the day with the kids after dinner, and I'm just kind of hanging out and trying to sell me something at 8:00 at night is a little annoying," said Sullivan.

If a salesperson refuses to leave, Dutton says you can report them for trespassing.