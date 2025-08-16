Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lewis & Clark Library welcomes the return of 'The Big Read'

Fuzz book
Madelyn Heath, MTN News
The library will be distributing free copies of Mary Roach's book, Fuzz on September 21st.
Fuzz book
HELENA — The Lewis & Clark Library is one of just 62 non-profits across the country to receive a Big Read Initiative grant. The grant will support a series of community programs centered around this year’s big read selection - "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by science writer Mary Roach.

The program is possible thanks to a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

To me and staff here at the library, it is a recognition that the National Endowment for the Arts does good work throughout the country,” said John Finn, the director of Lewis and Clark Library.

Some of those programs scheduled throughout October include a guest speech by author Mary Roach and book discussions.

Finn says funding like this means a lot for the library and the community.

“Well, it means a couple of things: that we can do programs throughout the county, that everybody who participates will read the same book because it is all about shared reading experiences,” said Finn.

Books paid for by the grant will be distributed at the library and September 21st.

