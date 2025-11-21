HELENA — Trooper Matthew Wilson with the Montana Highway Patrol has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Helena Exchange Club.

Trooper Wilson was recognized for his exceptional dedication, professionalism, and service to the Helena community.

Watch the video:

Montana Highway Patrol trooper named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

The annual award is part of the Helena Exchange Club’s ongoing mission to honor local heroes who make significant contributions to the safety and well-being of our community.

Trooper Wilson has been with MHP for five years and has demonstrated outstanding commitment to public safety.

He said, “I am just very fortunate to work in this community, the Lewis and Clark County community, and the state of Montana itself is really an excellent place to be a law enforcement officer, and I could not be more blessed to do the work that I do in the place that I do it.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Wilson received a thousand-dollar check to go towards the agency and charity of choice.

Trooper Wilson received a check for $1,000. Five hundred will be given to the agency, and the other five hundred to the Mason Mason-Moore Foundation as his charity of choice.