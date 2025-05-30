Investigation after woman dies in downtown Helena

HELENA — An investigation is underway after a woman died in downtown Helena on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The Helena Police Department said in a news release that on Wednesday afternoon, officers were conducting enforcement activity at Cruse Park in response to alleged illegal activity.

Officers saw three or four people in the park drinking alcoholic beverages as well as having large amounts of garbage in the area. Officers advised the people to pick up the trash and move out of the park due to this activity.

As officers were working with the people to get items picked up and moved along, they noticed a woman walking from the area that had been advised to leave.

A short time later, a person notified an officer that the woman was lying on the sidewalk and appeared to be in medical distress.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical services to the scene. Despite these efforts, the individual was later declared to be dead.

At the time of the incident, the woman was not in police custody. Prior to the incident, officers had advised her to vacate the park, and she complied with that directive.

The cause of death remains undetermined at this time, and the incident is being investigated by the Helena Police Department and the Lewis & Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The woman's identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office when they deem it is appropriate.

