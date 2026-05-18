Helena residents might see discolored water this week

HELENA — Summer irrigation season is here, and starting Monday, the city will fire up the Missouri River Treatment plant.

This is to begin supplementing Helena's water supply to help meet the increased demand.

According to the city, whenever the Missouri River plant is turned on, it is common that some residents experience slight discoloration or odor in their water.

The city notes that the changes should not be of concern and typically resolve quickly.

The water is still safe to use and consume, and you can flush out the tap by letting it run until the cloudiness is gone.