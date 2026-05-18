Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after judge orders his release

BILLINGS — A federal judge has ordered the release of Roberto Orozco-Ramirez, a mechanic and father of four, after ruling his months-long immigration detention likely violated his constitutional right to due process, a decision supporters said brought relief to a small town that rallied around him for more than 100 days.

U.S. District Court for the District of Montana Chief Judge Brian Morris ordered the immediate release of Roberto Orozco-Ramirez, 42, from the Cascade County Detention Center on Wednesday. Orozco-Ramirez had been held for more than three months after Border Patrol arrested him in January on a federal immigration warrant.

Isabel Spartz reports - watch the video here:

Froid welcomes home Roberto Orozco-Ramirez after judge orders release from immigration detention

On Thursday night, residents lined Main Street in Froid, a town of fewer than 200 people, honking horns and waving as Orozco-Ramirez returned home.

“Overwhelming joy in our little community,” said Keith Nordlund, a longtime friend who helped organize community support efforts during the case. "That outpouring from the community spoke to what we all were feeling that day."

Orozco-Ramirez owns Orozco Diesel, a diesel repair business in Froid, coaches youth baseball, and volunteers to help maintain school buses, according to court records and residents. He and his family have lived in the community for more than a decade.

His arrest in January by U.S. Border Patrol drew widespread attention in the rural town of fewer than 200 people, where supporters organized fundraisers, sold shirts bearing the name of his business, and regularly traveled hundreds of miles to attend court hearings in Great Falls.



“I think the smallest group we ever took was 14 people,” Nordlund said. “We drove all the way to Great Falls and back each time there was a hearing.”

According to court documents, Orozco-Ramirez was brought to the United States as a child after fleeing violence in Mexico. He was deported in 2009 and returned to the U.S. not long after. Federal prosecutors charged him earlier this year with felony illegal reentry, a charge to which he pleaded not guilty.

Laura Christoffersen, a northeastern Montana attorney who helped represent Orozco-Ramirez, said local officials learned about the warrant shortly before his arrest.

"(The sheriff) then reached out to Border Patrol, found out there was a warrant outstanding for Roberto's arrest, which to that point, Roberto did not know. I did not know. No one knew," Christoffersen said. “Once he knew that, he turned himself in. I mean, he’s law-abiding.”

Christoffersen, who is not an immigration attorney, said she immediately worked to find one who would take the case, connecting Orozco Ramirez with Johnny Sinodis in San Francisco.

"Froid is my hometown," she said. "If they were willing to support him, I was willing to do what they asked me."

The Legal Battle

In April, federal prosecutors dismissed the illegal reentry charge after defense attorneys challenged the legality of Orozco-Ramirez’s 2009 deportation order, arguing it violated his due process rights.

After the criminal case was dismissed, attorneys filed a habeas petition seeking his release from immigration detention.

On Wednesday, Judge Morris ordered Orozco-Ramirez to be released within 24 hours, finding that the government had likely violated both his procedural and substantive due process rights by detaining him for months without holding a bond hearing or conducting an individualized review.

“Such indifference from the executive branch to the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom from arbitrary confinement presents grave cause for concern,” Morris wrote in the order.

The ruling marks one of the first major decisions in Montana tied to a broader federal immigration policy shift implemented last year.

Family Photo Roberto Orozco-Ramirez and his family

In July 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued guidance expanding mandatory detention for immigrants who entered the country without inspection. Under the policy, many undocumented immigrants previously eligible for bond hearings could instead remain detained throughout immigration proceedings without individualized review.

“I had high hopes, but yes, I mean, I was totally surprised," said Christoffersen.

Morris’ ruling noted that federal courts across the country have increasingly rejected the government’s interpretation of the policy. According to court documents, as of January 2026, more than 300 federal judges nationwide had ruled against the policy in over 1,600 cases.

The case now joins a growing national legal battle over immigration detention and constitutional protections for noncitizens living in the United States.

“In America, interestingly, a person, whether you're alien or not, has the right to protection of due process, the right to be heard before their liberty or property are taken," said Christoffersen.

She said the case also reflects larger frustrations within the immigration system, particularly for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Courtesy image Bracelets to support Orozco were made to help raise funds for legal fees.

“I’ve listened to all of the critics who say, ‘Well, why didn’t he get legal?’” Christoffersen said. “Well, the reason is once you’re in the United States undocumented, there is no path to get legal."

“It's been eye-opening," said Nordlund. "As people say, 'Oh, the laws are law, we're a nation of laws,' but then to me, it looks like our government tried to break the laws.”

Supporters in Froid said politics often took a backseat to personal relationships during the case. Nordlund said many residents viewed Orozco-Ramirez primarily as a friend, business owner, and father. He said donations arrived from around the country, helping fund legal expenses and support Orozco-Ramirez’s family while he remained detained.

Nordlund explained that the experience revealed the character of the community rather than changing it.

“This is Froid. What happened here is Froid, a community member, was in need," he said. "I don't think it changed us. It may be let the rest of the world, or the rest of the nation, know what happens in Northeast Montana and in small towns."

Facebook Roberto Orozco-Ramirez posted a "thank you" to his Facebook page.

In a video posted after his release, Orozco-Ramirez thanked supporters and said he was preparing to return to work.

"Never thought I could miss this place so much,” he said. "Thanks everybody for all the support. You guys made it happen for sure.”

What Comes Next

Although Orozco-Ramirez has been released from detention, his immigration case remains active. He still faces removal proceedings in immigration court, where attorneys may pursue additional legal remedies allowing him to remain in the country.

Christoffersen said the case is far from over, but hopes it encourages broader discussions about immigration reform.

Courtesy image Teams include a prayer for Orozco.

“I hope that this case is illustrative of the need for all sides of the aisle to come together and come up with some solutions that really work for real people,” she said.

For now, residents in Froid said they are simply grateful to have their neighbor home again.

"We're not done fighting by any means, but it was a sense of accomplishment that, hey, what we were doing so far has worked, people have heard us, the court ruled in our favor," said Nordlund. "This isn't done and over with until he's legal to stay in our community full-time."