HELENA — The City of Helena is preparing to hire a new fire chief as current Chief Jon Campbell gets ready to retire from the fire service and begin his next chapter later this year.

Campbell will remain with the City of Helena through the beginning of July, giving city leaders time to search for the department’s next fire chief.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Helena Fire Chief set to retire

“There are just not enough good things I could say about the city, the community, and this department,” Campbell expressed.

Campbell has been a firefighter since 1999 and has been in the position of fire chief with the Helena Fire Department for five years.

“Whoever the next chief is, I just hope they continue to stand on the shoulders of those who came before and keep moving forward,” Campbell shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Jon Campbell, Helena's current fire chief, will retire in July.

For the next chapter, Campbell is headed to law school at the University of Montana. He says his time in leadership has sparked his interest in other ways he can serve.

Campbell said, “I have been in fire and emergency services for long enough that I wanted to grow and see what other avenues for service I could explore.”

As for the highlights of his time as chief, “the camaraderie within the organization, and the community's support for the Station 3 bond and seeing that project kick off,” he said.

Applications are open for the fire chief position and involve leadership, coordination, and oversight of the department, as well as providing administrative support to the city manager.

“That process is not tied to a specific date yet because it is going to depend on the candidates, whether they are local or from far away, and all of those factors,” Campbell noted.

