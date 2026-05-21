Cancer Support Community Montana expands to Helena

After approval from the board of trustees, Cancer Support Community Montana will expand and add a physical location in Helena.

Established in 2004, the non-profit currently has chapters in Missoula and Bozeman, while Helena has been operating as a chapter-in-development.

Now that members have voted to become a full chapter, they’re looking to find a permanent space in Helena where people can gather for support and connection.

Recent data shows nearly 600 people in the Helena area are diagnosed with cancer each year.

The non-profit offers free support programs with the goal of fostering community and breaking down barriers to care.

