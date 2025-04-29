HELENA — Area first responders gathered at Helena Regional Airport on Saturday, April 26, 2025, for the annual Public Safety Open House, giving community members a chance to meet emergency personnel outside of crisis situations.

WATCH:

First responders host open house in Helena

The free event featured representatives from fire departments, police departments, game wardens, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue, and other agencies.

Visitors had the opportunity to check out fire trucks, examine the SWAT vehicle, and see the Sheriff's Office bomb robot in action.

Law enforcement K-9 demonstrations were among the highlights of the event, showing the public how these specially-trained dogs assist in police operations.

Dispatchers also provided tours of the 911 Center, giving attendees insight into how emergency calls are handled.

The open house created a relaxed environment for the public to interact with first responders and learn about their equipment and procedures outside of emergency situations.