Emergency crews respond to incident at courthouse in Helena

Police have staged in the area of the county courthouse on East Broadway in Helena for an incident on Friday afternoon. The first reports came in at about 1:30 p.m.

Residents in the area told MTN News that they heard what sounded like gunshots.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

Broadway has been shut down in the area of the courthouse for investigation.

The City of Helena said on social medial: "There is no longer an active threat to public safety, but residents are asked to avoid the area as there will be law enforcement activity for the foreseeable future."

Responding agencies include the Helena Police Department, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Fire, and an ambulance from St. Peter's Health.

We will update you when we get more information.

