HELENA — The annual Clay Arts Guild of Helena holiday pop-up shop is open. This year, the shop is in the former Joslin’s Furniture location on the corner of Euclid Avenue and N. Benton Avenue.

This year’s shop features work from about 50 artists. It includes everything from mugs and plates to ornaments and vases.

According to Mike Dyrdahl with the Clay Arts Guild of Helena, 75% of profits from sales go to the artists and 25% helps cover expenses.

The Clay Arts Guild of Helena was started in 1999. It’s a nonprofit with over 100 practicing clay artists, and it offers a community workspace, classes, seminars and more.

Dyrdahl said this is the Clay Arts Guild of Helena’s 20th holiday pop-up shop.

It is open every day from 10am-6pm, except for Mondays, through December 24.