Helena-area wrestlers rewrote history books at state tournament

HELENA — A pair of Helena-area wrestlers rewrote their respective school’s record books at last weekend’s all-class state tournament in Billings.

No one in the history of Helena Capital wrestling has more individual state championships than Taylor Lay. The senior won the 120-pounds title Saturday to secure her third state championship.

“My goal was to be a four-time state champ,” Lay told MTN Sports. “While I didn’t get that, I think three is just as good. And I’m still setting records here at Capital. And honestly, I think the best part is that I’m a girl. I’m the first three-timer up there — as a girl. So, I think that’s awesome.”

And with Lay as the Bruins’ leading point-getter, the Capital girls also took home the first state tournament team trophy in school history, placing third in the Girls AA.

“Well, obviously Taylor scored the most team points,” Capital head coach Cliff McKay said. “But, it’s the leading by example and kind of the tempo that she sets while she wrestles — I think it’s oftentimes inspirational to other athletes to go out there and get after it. It’s more than just the points. It’s leading by being very competitive and setting the tone.”

Lay said she hopes future Bruins can look up to her as an example of what’s possible.

“And I want that to motivate them to wrestle their best because I do think that wrestling is one of the best sports out there,” continued Lay. “And I think you can learn so much from it. And I just really want that to motivate them. And hopefully our girls program continues to grow as well, and we get maybe first place one year for team trophy.”

Also at the state tournament, East Helena’s Eli Erdahl became the first Vigilante to win a state wrestling title. The senior claimed the Class A boys 110-pounds state title.

“So, at first, I didn’t even know I won,” Erdahl said. “He had a bloody nose, so I thought they stopped the match for that at first. And then I realized I won. And I was the most excited I’ve ever been. I was clapping, and I was so happy. I was overwhelmed by it.”

And now that Erdahl has blazed the trail, there’s hope in East Helena that future Vigilantes will follow his path atop the state wrestling mountain.

“He set the bar,” East Helena head coach Tim Baird said. “And everyone else now sees what it takes from summer workouts to eating correctly to making every practice to practicing correctly. He just led by example, and hopefully the rest of his teammates follow.”

Erdahl said he hopes his accomplishment inspires other East Helena athletes.

“I hope that it makes people work harder,” Erdahl said. “And also want to win more and have a better team – more people go to state, more people win matches and [more people] also get a state title.”

