Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors is closing its Helena store

Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors in Helena
MTN News
Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors in Helena
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors in Helena is set to close by the end of the year. The store is at 3323 Dredge Drive.

A storewide liquidation sale will continue through December 31, 2025, to sell the remaining inventory. Gift cards will still work at the store and can be used at any other Bob Ward’s location.

Osten Rasmussen, vice president of Store Operations, said in a news release, “This decision follows a thorough review of the company’s overall business performance and long-term goals. While this decision was not made lightly, it reflects the ongoing need to align operations with current market conditions to strengthen the company’s long-term business stability and future business strategies."

Bob Ward’s is working with employees to find potential employment opportunities at other locations and provide job placement assistance for those seeking new employment.

TRENDING NEWS
Less than 1/3 of votes in, one day before Lewis and Clark County city elections Lewis and Clark County to participate in Operation Green Light McKnight responds to release of highly charged voicemail to Sheehy's office Leaf cleanup continues across Helena

In 2022, the Montana Bob Ward’s locations were acquired by Al’s Sporting Goods based in Utah. They closed the Butte Bob Ward’s location in September 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to our Helena team members and the surrounding community for their loyalty, dedication, and support over the years. Helena has always been a welcoming and valued part of our organization’s history, and we want to thank everyone who has supported Bob Ward’s in this community,” noted Rasmussen.

The Helena store is the only Montana location that is closing. The stores in Missoula, Bozeman, and Hamilton will continue to operate as normal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader