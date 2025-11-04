Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors is closing its Helena store

HELENA — Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors in Helena is set to close by the end of the year. The store is at 3323 Dredge Drive.

A storewide liquidation sale will continue through December 31, 2025, to sell the remaining inventory. Gift cards will still work at the store and can be used at any other Bob Ward’s location.

Osten Rasmussen, vice president of Store Operations, said in a news release, “This decision follows a thorough review of the company’s overall business performance and long-term goals. While this decision was not made lightly, it reflects the ongoing need to align operations with current market conditions to strengthen the company’s long-term business stability and future business strategies."

Bob Ward’s is working with employees to find potential employment opportunities at other locations and provide job placement assistance for those seeking new employment.

In 2022, the Montana Bob Ward’s locations were acquired by Al’s Sporting Goods based in Utah. They closed the Butte Bob Ward’s location in September 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to our Helena team members and the surrounding community for their loyalty, dedication, and support over the years. Helena has always been a welcoming and valued part of our organization’s history, and we want to thank everyone who has supported Bob Ward’s in this community,” noted Rasmussen.

The Helena store is the only Montana location that is closing. The stores in Missoula, Bozeman, and Hamilton will continue to operate as normal.

