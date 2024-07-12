Forest Service dispatcher Liz Bauer earns award for public service

At the Helena-Great Falls Interagency Dispatch Center for the U.S. Forest Service, Liz Bauer was recognized with the Excellence in Dispatching Award for her high standards of excellence in dispatch and coordination procedures.

Immediately following a report of a wildfire from fire lookout towers or 911 calls, interagency dispatchers work to coordinate and send out resources like staff, engines, and aircraft to often rugged and remote areas.

They also track the status and location of employees working in the field, while logging updates about the fire in the dispatch systems.

Liz Bauer, assistant center manager at the Great Falls Interagency Dispatch Center was recently recognized with the “Excellence is Dispatching” Award for Bauer’s dedication to dispatch missions.

Bauer says, “I like being able to help people on the ground helping the community. And yeah, it's just fun because you never know what's going to happen when you get a flight, you follow your craft and each day is never the same.”

Bauer has worked as an initial attack dispatcher for nearly 10 years, and often assists neighboring dispatch centers and mentors new dispatchers with her expertise.

Dispatch Center Manager Travis Collier says, “We are so fortunate to have Liz on our team, her professionalism and dedication to the dispatch mission are outstanding. She is a bright, shining star of the next generation of dispatchers who are moving into dispatch management.”

The award is a peer-nominated award given by Northern Rockies Coordination Center, the logistical and support center for mobilizing wildland firefighting resources in the Northern Rockies Area.