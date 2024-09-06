Suspect facing homicide charge in death of a Ronan man

POLSON — James Lawrence, of Polson has been arrested in connection with the death of 67-year-old Ed Loder of Ronan, who had been reported missing earlier this week.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Lawrence, 70 years old, is being held in the Lake County jail on pending charges of homicide and tampering with evidence.

An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies led authorities to believe that Loder had been killed, according to a news release.

Sheriff Bell says that Lawrence cooperated with the investigation and Loder’s body was found on Friday afternoon in the Twin Lakes area southeast of St. Ignatius.

Loder's body will be taken to the Montana State Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

(SEPTEMBER 4, 2024) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a man who has been reported missing.

Edwin Albert Loder of Ronan was last heard from on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

He is a 67-year old white man who is 6' tall and weighs 165 pounds. Edwin has blue eyes and brown hair and also goes by the name of Ed.

Anyone with information about Edwin is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.