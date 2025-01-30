Suspect convicted for deadly shooting in Helena

HELENA — Kenneth William Greene was found guilty of felony deliberate homicide in Lewis and Clark District Court on Wednesday for the shooting death of Bernadette Johnson in 2024.

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of Prospect and N. Washington on the evening of June 21st where they found Johnson in the driver's seat of her SUV with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told investigators that a man matching Greene's description had pulled his car in front of Johnson's, got out of the vehicle, and fired shots into the SUV, and then left the area.

Police identified the vehicle Greene was driving, saying it was registered to Greene and Johnson.

Greene was taken into custody the following day at Morrison Park north of Walmart, where police also recovered a handgun.

Court records say Greene and the woman had been in a relationship and that Greene had allegedly previously talked about hurting her.

Greene faces up to life in prison.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

