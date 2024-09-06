Rape suspect posts bond, arrested same day in Bozeman on another sexual assault charge

James Christian Andrew Johnston, facing a rape charge in Bozeman, posted bond on Thursday, September 5, 2024 and was later arrested again after a second victim came forward alleging a similar crime.

Johnston had his bail set at $200,000 in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app on August 31, 2024.

On Thursday, another woman reportedly contacted law enforcement, saying that Johnston raped her on July 7, 2024.

According to charging documents, the victim sought medical treatment on July 9 and underwent a sexual assault forensic examination on July 10 but did not want to report the incident to law enforcement at the time.

She told police she chose to come forward after seeing Johnston on the news in connection with the August 31 incident.

Charging documents say that, similarly to the alleged rape on August 31, the victim met Johnston on a dating app and initially agreed to consensual sex on July 7. She told police Johnston’s actions exceeded what she had consented to, and Johnston refused to stop after she withdrew consent.

The victim also reportedly sustained physical injuries from the incident.

After Johnston posted bond on Thursday, he allegedly failed to report to pre-trial services to be outfitted with a GPS monitoring device, as required by the conditions of his release.

Charging documents say he was found by police around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday; he had shaved his beard and made other efforts in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity.

He was taken into custody and again invoked his Miranda rights, declining to speak with law enforcement or consent to a search of his vehicle or residence.

MTN News James Christian Andrew Johnston in court on Sept. 6, 2024

His vehicle has been seized and is being held pending a search warrant. Witnesses also reported seeing Johnston place a garbage bag in the community dumpster at his residence.

Police later found the bag that allegedly contained articles of women's lingerie, used injection-type needles, cleaning implements, and an American Airlines plane ticket bearing Johnston's name.

Johnston appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court again on Friday where he was charged with an additional count of sexual intercourse without consent, as well as one count of assault.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors said in court there is concern Johnston is a flight risk, and efforts are underway to revoke his passport.

Johnston’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 20, 2024.