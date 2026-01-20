Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of raping a child in Helena

HELENA — Angelo Christopher Zacharias is accused of raping a child under the age of 10 in the Helena area.

Zacharias, 32 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of felony sexual assault.

According to court documents, Zacharias is alleged to have forced himself on the child, with a medical examination of the victim at St. Peter’s Health showing evidence that the child had been sexually assaulted.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, MTN is intentionally the details we report on this case.

Bail for Zacharias was set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 10, 2026.

