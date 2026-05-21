Helena man charged with possessing child pornography

HELENA — Karsten Wade Nield of Helena made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Thursday, charged with one count of felony sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, the Montana Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip for an I.P. address allegedly associated with Nield.

Helena man accused of child sex crime

A search warrant was conducted by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigative detective stated in an affidavit that they found more than 150 graphic images in a Google account said to belong to Nield.

Bail for Nield was set at $50,000.

Nield, 50 years old, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 9, 2026.