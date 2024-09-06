Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Helena man accused of school threats sentenced in district court

Helena man accused of school threats sentenced
Logan Pallister
pallister.jpg
Posted

Logan Pallister, accused of making threats against Helena Public Schools and possessing homemade bombs, was sentenced in district court on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

MORE NEWS
Montana Highway Patrol HQ named for Kris Hansen Crow Tribe official responds to Sheehy's comments about Native Americans Suspect arrested for shooting at officers in Flathead County Coming up: 'The Big Read' returns to Lewis & Clark Library

    (JUNE 3, 2024) Logan Pallister, accused of making threats against Helena Public Schools and possessing homemade bombs, was sentenced in federal court to seven and a half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

    In January, Pallister pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and an unregistered silencer in federal court.

    Police were advised of a possible school threat on the evening of Monday, May 30, 2022.

    A person contacted law enforcement saying Pallister was allegedly in possession of firearms and numerous bombs.

    The person stated Pallister allegedly had the desire to commit a “Columbine-style” attack at a local high school.

    Pallister also allegedly threatened to kill the individual if the person told anyone about the devices.

    Pallister was arrested at his residence on the morning of May 31, 2022, wearing a black trench coat and carrying a bag. He had eight loaded firearms concealed on his person according to court documents.

    Law enforcement found eight firearms concealed on his person. A search warrant was served at Pallister’s car and residence.

    During their search of his vehicle, officers found nine additional firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, a Fram oil filter that appeared to have been modified to function as a homemade silencer and four suspected pipe bombs.

    Explosive device
    Photos: U.S. Attorney’s Office

    A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives expert examined the pipe bombs, determined that they contained an explosive mixture that, when ignited, would result in an explosion, and concluded the four pipe bombs were destructive devices.

    Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader