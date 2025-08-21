Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BLM asks for help after spikes found on public land

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to report any information they may have about welded spikes that were recently found on trails in the Spokane Hills near Canyon Ferry.

The spikes, also known as caltrops, were created by someone welding two fence stables together.

They’re hazardous to people, pets, livestock, vehicles, and wildlife.

Officials say the spikes may have been placed last season based on them being partially covered by dirt.

Anyone with information about the spikes should call the Western Montana District Office at 406-533-7600.

If anyone encounters similar spikes, they should leave them where they are, take pictures if they’re able, and contact local or BLM law enforcement as soon as possible.

