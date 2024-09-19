'Trap, Neuter, Return' Program hailed as a success

HELENA — About two years ago the Lewis & Clark Humane Society initiated a Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program that has seen success.

Katie Axline-Pittman, the Animal Services Manager at the Humane Society, has seen this success through "lower amounts of kittens brought in and connections with community members."

Pittman described the TNR program as "humanely trapping these cats, getting them spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ear-tipped, then releasing them back to the colony area so they can live out their lives."

Before the TNR program, the Lewis & Clark Humane Society would trap cats. In cases where they could not be adopted for health or behavioral issues, the cats would have to be euthanized, which Pittman says does not work and causes a "vacuum' effect.

"With something like TNR, not only is it benefiting the cats and helping these guys live healthy normal lives without causing further problems, but it is also reducing the amount of, as they call it the 'human cost'," said Pittman.

Since the program's inception, more than 200 cats have been processed through the program.

Pittman says that like any animal care program TNR requires regular evaluation.

Lewis & Clark Humane Society is currently working with other counties in the area and hopes to be able to support the more rural areas.

"There is no perfect solution and this right now is the best thing we have. Community support is vital. Having people that not only support it monetarily or by volunteering and helping with the program, but those who just talk to others about it and help care for some of these cats," said Pittman.

If you have any stray cats on your property that need spaying and neutering you can complete a TNR request form on the Lewis & Clark Humane Society website.