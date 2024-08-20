Lewis & Clark Country rescinds Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Commissioners have voted to rescind Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The vote came on recommendation of the Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Council and Sheriff/Fire Warden Leo Dutton.

According to county officials, wildfire risk indicators such as fuel and soil moisture levels, daily temperatures, and availability of regional fire resources have improved enough to allow the restrictions to be removed.

“During fire season, fire conditions are continually monitored by the Fire Council, the Fire Warden and partner organizations including the Montana Department of Natural Resources and the United States Forest Service,” wrote the county in a news release.

The purpose of fire restrictions is to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during unusually high fire danger and/or burning conditions.

Officials urge people to act responsibly when working and recreating outside to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

